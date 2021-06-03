Horror History: The New Golden Age of Terror

Join us for our five-part series “Horror History”, where we look at how the genre went from being a bump in the night to slaying at the box office.

Horror has entered a new age … and we love it!

In this episode, we look at how modern filmmakers have propelled us into a new Golden Age of terror!

Horror fans today are spoiled for choice, and the genre has won newfound respect - thanks to movies like Jordan Peele’s “Get Out (2017), John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” (2018), Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” (2019), Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” (2019), Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man” (2020), and many more!