Rare moment angry rhino chases off TIGER in northeastern India

A visitor to a national park in northeastern India has captured the rare moment a wild rhino chased off a tiger.

A visitor to a national park in northeastern India has captured the rare moment a wild rhino chased off a tiger.

The clip, which was filmed in Kaziranga National Park in Assam state on April 21, shows a rhino cooling off in a watering hole.

The hefty wild creature appears to notice something lurking nearby and moves with purpose towards it.

Suddenly, a tiger leaps from the water and the rhino chases it to the bank of the watering hole.