Indian artist creates wonderful penny-farthing model to mark World Bicycle Day

An Indian artist has created a remarkable penny-farthing model from thousand of matchsticks to mark World Bicycle Day.

Eighteen-year-old Saswat Ranjan Sahoo from Odisha state spent seven days crafting the impressive work and used 3,653 matches.

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as International "World Bicycle Day".

The UN website has the following description of the day: "World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle — a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation."