360 In-Depth: Criminal Justice Reform in Colorado Part 1

Colorado enacted historic criminal justice reform initiatives within the last year, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

While demonstrations and protests have led to monumental changes, civil rights leaders and activists say now is not the time to get complacent.

In this 360 In-Depth report, we're taking a look back at some of the biggest changes to the criminal justice system in Colorado, what else is in the works, and hear from activists and victims alike on what needs to happen next.