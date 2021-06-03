The Obamas Will Help Teach Kids About Government in New Animated Netflix Series

The Obamas Will Help Teach Kids About Government in New Animated Netflix Series.

Barack and Michelle's new 10-episode series, 'We the People,' .

Will combine "music and animation to educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people.".

The episodes will contain animated U.S. civics-based music videos set to original music.

The series features performances from artists including Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, H.E.R..

Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert, poet Amanda Gorman and more.

We the People, is an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world, Netflix, via press release.

'We the People' premieres July 4 on Netflix