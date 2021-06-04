Burger King enters the chat with two new chicken sandwiches

On June 3, Burger King officially entered the fast-food chicken sandwich wars with two new menu items.the Ch'King sandwich debut is all about competing with Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Wendy's and, the crown holder, Popeye's.The Ch'King sandwich comes with a hand-breaded chicken filet, pickles and a signature sauce served on a potato bun.There's also a spicy version, which has a "spicy glaze".Both can be ordered as Deluxe with lettuce and tomato.Until June 20, customers who order the sandwich online or through the Burger King app also qualify for a free Whopper.it seems that fans on Twitter agree with the hype."Despite the awful name the new Burger King Spicy Ch'King sandwich might be the best chicken sandwich I've ever had???" one person said