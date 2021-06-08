Burger King Pledges to Donate to LGBTQ Group for Every Chicken Sandwich Sold

Burger King has reaffirmed its commitment to the LGBTQ community this Pride Month.

The fast food chain has pledged to donate 40 cents from every sale of their newly released Ch’King sandwich.

The donation will be made to The Human Rights Campaign and can reach up to $250,000, or 625,000 sandwiches.

This is a community we love dearly and have proudly supported over the years, so we couldn’t miss an opportunity to take action and help shine a light on the important conversation happening, Burger King spokesperson, to ‘USA Today’.

Burger King made the announcement via Twitter and added that donations would be accrued “even on Sundays.” .

The comment is seemingly a jab at Chick-fil-A, which has once again come under fire for donating to anti-LGBTQ organizations.

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy was identified by The Daily Beast as a donor to the National Christian Charitable Foundation.

The organization notably has a history of funding opposition to The Equality Act