Pearl V Puri arrested for alleged sexual assault of child, Ekta Kapoor backs friend | Oneindia News

Television actor Pearl V Puri, known for shows like Naagin 3 and Brahmarakshas 2, has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl two years ago.

A case was registered against Puri by the victim’s father in 2019.

Producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a post on Instagram, speaking in support of Pearl V Puri, who is her friend.

