Activists in Price Hill hope to stop violence before it starts

Their goal: to get ahead of the violence by doing everything they can to prevent a repeat of 2020, which Cincinnati Police say was the city's deadliest summer on record.

Community leaders in Price Hill are leading the charge against violence in a summer kickoff rally Saturday.

WE'RE AT THE CORNER OF ROSS AND WARSAW, IT'S A CENTRAL POINT HERE IN PRICE HILL WHERE COMMUNITY LEADERS WILL GATHER TODAY TO HAVE WHAT THEY'RE CALLING A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION. THEY'RE TRYING TO GET AHEAD OF THE VIOLENCE - DOING EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO PREVENT A REPEAT OF LAST SUMMER WHICH, ACCORDING TO CINCINNATI POLICE, WAS THE DEADLIEST ON RECORD.

94 PEOPLE WERE KILLEDLAST YEAR, MORE THAN HALFDURING THE APRIL-AUGUSTSTRETCH.

AND THERE WERE NEARLY500 SHOOTINGS.

THE NUMBERSRIGHT NOW AREN'T GREAT -ALREADY 31 PEOPLE KILLED.

SOSTARTING AT 3:00 TODAY -LEADERS WITH CINCINNATI WORKSWANT PEOPLE TO COME OUTSIDETHEIR HOMES, COME TALK TO THEMABOUT THE ISSUES IN THEIRNEIGHBORHOOD AND ASK FOR HELP.IT DOESN'T HAVE TO BE CRIMERELATED - IT COULD BE A SAFETYCONCERN - THEY HAVE THERESOURCES FOR YOU.TRT :18 OUT "doingdifferentthings"Mitch Morris/CincinnatiWorks "say if you need astreetlight on your street totry to make things better,make you feel safe.

It'stragic when you have kidsworried about ducking anddodging bullets.

AGAIN, THEY'LL BE GRILLING OUT WITH AGENCIES FROM ACROSS THE CITY TODAY AT 3:00 HERE AT ROSS AND WARSAW IN PRICE HILL. BRING A PROBLEM, THEY'LL PAIR YOU WITH SOMEONE WHO YOU SOLVE THAT ISSUE.

