Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Gaza's children fly Palestinian flag kites as ceasefire enters second week

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This clip shows children flying kites over the sky of Gaza.

The youth event was organised by a local association as part of its psychological discharge activities.

In the clip, children are smiling and enjoying their time at the beach, after the recent escalation of violence that left at least 58,000 Palestinians homeless.

