Indian farmer wakes up with 10-feet-long crocodile at his doorstep

The animal probably reached the village in search of food.

This clip shows a 10-feet-long crocodile being captured in the Mayiladuthurai District of Tamilnadu, India.

A local farmer woke up and saw him lying just at the entrance of his home.

The man desperately screamed for help.

Young people immediately tied a rope around the crocodile's neck.

The villagers also poured water on the animal, as it can't stay in the sun for long.

Authorities finally arrived at the village, rescued the crocodile, and released it into the deep woods.

Numerous crocodiles live in the area.

The Kollidam river run through the District of Tamilnadu, a bushy area that constitutes the perfect habitat for these animals.