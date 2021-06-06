Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Robots and drones disinfect containment zones in India, as state of Tamil Nadu witnesses surge in infections

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:53s 0 shares 3 views
Robots and drones disinfect containment zones in India, as state of Tamil Nadu witnesses surge in infections
Robots and drones disinfect containment zones in India, as state of Tamil Nadu witnesses surge in infections

In this video, remote-controlled robots and drones are used to disinfect the most impacted areas by COVID-19, in the city of Chennai, India.

In this video, remote-controlled robots and drones are used to disinfect the most impacted areas by COVID-19, in the city of Chennai, India.

The state of Tamil Nadu has witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections.

The footage was filmed in the Tambaram area on June 3.

Explore