In this video, remote-controlled robots and drones are used to disinfect the most impacted areas by COVID-19, in the city of Chennai, India.
Robots and drones disinfect containment zones in India, as state of Tamil Nadu witnesses surge in infections
The state of Tamil Nadu has witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections.
The footage was filmed in the Tambaram area on June 3.