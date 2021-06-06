Robots and drones disinfect containment zones in India, as state of Tamil Nadu witnesses surge in infections

In this video, remote-controlled robots and drones are used to disinfect the most impacted areas by COVID-19, in the city of Chennai, India.

In this video, remote-controlled robots and drones are used to disinfect the most impacted areas by COVID-19, in the city of Chennai, India.

The state of Tamil Nadu has witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections.

The footage was filmed in the Tambaram area on June 3.