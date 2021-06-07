More than 30 killed after two passenger trains collided in Pakistan

More than 30 have been killed after two passenger trains collided in Ghotki district, southeastern Pakistan.

Footage from June 7 shows locals and passengers assessing the damage and attempting to clear the twisted wreckage.

The country's Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: "Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead.

Have asked Railway Minister to reach site and ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead.

Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines." Over 50 have been injured in the collision.