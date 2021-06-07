Dr. Levine on the Push to Get More People Vaccinated

Dr. Rachel Levine expertly breaks down the importance of getting vaccinated, saying it's 'our way out of the pandemic.' Biden health official Dr. Rachel Levine explains what's in the Joe Biden administration vaccine plan.

The Biden administration set a goal to get 70% of adults in the U.S. at least one vaccine dose by July 4.

