Simone Biles Breaks All-Around Title Record at US National Gymnastics Championships

On June 6, Biles broke the tie she had with Clara Schroth Lombardy and secured a 7th title win, .

Officially making her the best gymnast of all time.

I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I'll attend, Simone Biles, via statement.

But it's also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment, Simone Biles, via statement.

Second place in the all-around category was Sunsia Lee, followed by Jordan Chiles in third.

Biles also took first place in vault, balance beam and floor.

Following her triumph, Biles has officially been called to the 2021-2022 U.S. Women's Gymnastics National Team.

She will compete for a spot on the Olympic team at the U.S. Olympic Trials which are set to take place from June 24 to June 27 in St.

Louis.

