Tuesday morning COVID-19 update

CONTINUING TO LOOK INTO THEISSUE.HERE’S A NEW OPTION TO GET YOURCORONAVIRUS VACCINES TODAY FOLKSIN JACKSON COUNTY VACCINATEDJUST BY GOING TO THEIB LRARY MIDCONTINENT PUBLIC LIBRARY’STEAMING UP WITH THE JACKSONCOUNTY HLTEAH DEPARTMENT TO MAKETHAT HAPPEN CLINICS ARE AT THENORTH INDEPENDENCE.RAYTOWNND A GRANDVIEW BRANCHESTHIS MONTH AND NTEX ONE OF THEBIGGEST REASONS THAT WE’VEPARTNERED WITH MIDCONTINENTPUBLIC LIBRARY IS TO BRINGVACCINE TO OUR NEIGHBORHOODS SOTHAT WE CAN BEGIN TO DO THISMICRO-TARGETING OF THEVACCINATION EFFTOR AND BRING ITTO OUR NEIGHRHBOOODS AND OURCOMMUNITIES DIRECTLY.ALL THREE OPTIONS OF VACCINESARE AVAILABLE PFIZER MODERNA ANDJ&J IF YOU’RE GETTING A SECONDDOSE, THEY ACTUALLY BRING YOURVACCINATION CARDINAL ALONG FORTIMES AND LOCATIONS.GO TO JACOHD.ORG.YOU DO NOT NEED TO SNIG UP INADVANCE 808 HERE ARE THEVACCINATION RATES FOR OUR AREA.YOU LOOK AT YOUR SCREEN HERE THEBIGGEST JUMP WE’VE SEEN OVER THELAST FEW DAYS IS RIGHTN I THEMIDDLE LEFT THERE, KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI.WE’RE ALMOST EXACTLY A THIRD OFADULTS ARE NOW CONSIDEREDLY FULVACCINATED AGAINST THECORONAVIRUS OTHER COUNTIES INROU VIEWING AREA ARE BETWEEN 27AND 45 PERCENT FULLY VACCINATEDIF YOU WANT THE VACCINE AND YOUNEED HPEL FIN