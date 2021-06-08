People are revealing their most unexpected secrets on TikTok

The latest TikTok trend is using yetanother song from The Backyardigans.Last time it was the certified bop"Castaways," making the rounds, but now it'sthe mysterious "International Super Spy"."There's one thing you can expect from meand that's the unexpected," Pablo sang.

"'CauseI'm an international super spy.

Super spy”.Now people are using the song to revealunexpected things about themselves."Works 10 hour days on my feet, all day, wearingpants in 80-degree Fahrenheit weather," the user@chickenughhh said.

Her big reveal was that she didit all while five and a half months pregnant."OK.

You are literally amazing," a user responded."Plays a character with a girlfriend on TV,"actor @larrysaperstein said in a caption.

"Is bi IRL”.Saperstein portrays Big Red on Disney+'sHigh School Musical: The Musical: The Series withco-stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett."Bi King," someone commented."I'm so proud of you," a person said