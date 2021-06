A&M Researcher predicts 'wave' of job resignations part 1

JENNIFER LAMB, SEESMOSTLY SMOOTHSAILING AS SHE ANDHER FAMILY START AGRADUAL RETURN TONORMAL, IN THE WAKEOF THE CORONAVIRPANDEMIC.

SHEBELIEVES THEWORKPLACE HIT HARDBY COVID WILLRECOVER TOO, ASPEOPLE COME BACK TOWORK"I WOULDN'T THINK THATANYBODY WOULD BE MOREINCLINED TO RESIGN AFTERTHE FACT.

I FEEL LIKETHERE'S PROBABLY GOINGTO BE MORE PEOPLE THATWANT TO GET BACK INTO THEWORKFORCE.""DURING THE PANDEMIC, ALOT OF INDIVIDUALS HAVEDONE A LOT OF SOULSEARCHING...BUT TEXAS A&MPROFESSOR, ANTHONYKLOTZ SEES STORMCLOUDS ON THEHORIZON..

STORMS OFDISCONTENT THAT WILLLEAD TO MANY MORETHAN USUAL OF US,QUITTING OUR JOBS.YOU COULD ALMOSTCALL IT A TSUNAMI."INDIVIDUALS HAVE DONE ALOT THINKING ABOUT WHATTHEY WANT TO DO IN LIFE,AND MAYBE HAVE COME TOTHE CONCLUSION THATHEIR CURRENT WORKCONTEXT IS NOT CONDUCIVEAS TO WHAT THEY WANT TOACCOMPLISH IN THEIR LIFEIN SHORT, THEPANDEMIC CHANGEDEVERYTHING.25 INVESTIGATES,WANTED TO KNOW HOWHE REACHED THACONCLUSION.KLOTZ SAYS, IT BEGIN CONVERSATIONSTIED TO HIS USUALRESEARCH INTO JOBRESIGNATIONS."DID THIS REVELATION COMETO YOU THROUGHRESEARCH.

ANECCDOTALEVIDENCE OR BOTH?""AS I HAD THESECONVERSATIONS.

AS ITHOUGHT ABOUT SOME OFTHE OTHER RESEARCHTHAT'S GOING ON DURINGTHE PANDEMIC THAT SHOWEMPLOYEES ARE BURNT OUT,AS I WAS READING THEPOPULAR PRESS ABOUT HOWPEOPLE WERE FEELINGDURING THE PANDEMIC, ANUMBER OF FACTORSSTARTED STARTED TO COMTOGETHER FOR ME."AND THE PICTURE, HESAYS, WASN'T PRETTY.AT ISSUE: THE IDEA OF"NORMAL""THIS FIT BETWEEN WHAT'SGOING ON WORKING FROMHOME AND WORKING IN THEOFFICE, LED ME TO SORT OFPREDICT WE'RE ON THECUSP OF A LARGE PERIOD OTIME WHERE THERE'S GOINGTO BE A LOT OFRESIGNATIONS.

SO THIS ISYOU LOOKING AT THE PUZZLEPIECES THROUGH THE LENSOF YOUR EXPERIENCE, ANPREDICTING WHAT YOUTHINK WILL HAPPEN.."WITH ALL DUE RESPECTTO PROFESSOR KLOTZ,NONE OF THE BUSINEOR HR EXECUTIVES ITALKED TO, PUT MUCHSTOCK IN HIS "GREATRESIGNATION"PREDICTION.

YES, THEYADMIT SOME WILL MOVEAROUND, THEY ALWAYSDO.

AND MAYBE WE'LLSEE A FEW MORE, BUTFEW EXPECT ANYTHINGAPPROACHING A "GREATRESIGNATION"BUT SOME WOULD SAYTHAT'S BECAUSE ABUSINESS FOCUSED ONTHE SHORT-TERM SEESSUNNY SKIES, AND NOTTHE STORM CLOUDSTHAT LIE BEYOND.IN FACT, WELL-KNOWNECONOMISTS SAYKLOTZ MAY BE ON TOSOMETHIHG... AND AWAVE OF RESIGNATIONSSIGNALS GOOD NEWS."THAT'S ALWAYS A VERYGOOD INDICATOR OFOVERALL ECONOMICCONDITIONS IN THE SENSETHAT IF YOU QUIT YOUR JOB,THAT PROBABLY MEANS YOUHAVE A BETTER JOB OUTTHERE OR YOU'VE BEENSUCCESSFUL AT THAT YOUHAVE OTHER ALTERNATIVESAVAILABLE TO YOU.."SO A RISING TIDECOULD START A ROUNOF "MUSICAL CHAIRS"....OR NOT"I DON'T KNOW I THINPEOPLE SEEK STRUCTURE,AFTER EVERYTHING THAT'SHAPPENED.

SO I THINKPEOPLE WILL BE LESS LIKELYTO TAKE A RISK..MAYBE, BUT THERE'S ASAYING, "RISK BRINREWARD".DENNIS TURNERNEWS.THERE'