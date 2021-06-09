A vigil was held for a Muslim family in London, Ontario, Canada after a driver slammed and killed four people.
Vigil held for Muslim family in Canada after driver slammed and killed four; Trudeau labels at as a terrorist attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament: “This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities.
If anyone thinks racism and hatred don’t exist in this country, I want to say this: How do we explain such violence to a child in a hospital?
How can we look families in the eye and say “Islamophobia isn’t real”?
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Sarah Abukarsh; @3canoes; @Chandu_Sayzz.