Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend Thom Evans were spotted jogging down a beach in Portugal

Nicole Scherzinger and her sportsman boyfriend were spotted running and working out together on a beach in Portugal.The 'Pussycat Dolls' frontwoman and Scottish rugby union player Thom Evans both looked stunning as they jogged along Praia de Vale do Lobo in the Algarve.Singer Nicole, 42, showed off her toned physique in a skimpy black bikini and sunglasses as she jogged with her muscular beau, 35, who wore blue trunks.Claire Young, 35, was taking a stroll down the beach while on holiday with her partner when she spotted the glamorous pair jogging by and snapped some pics, on Sunday (06/05).She said: "They both looked incredible.

Very fit and healthy.

She was glowing.

They looked very much in love.

She is even better in real life."We were in awe with seeing her especially as we are rather big fans of her.

We couldn't believe the chances."We noticed her when she passed the first time she was about two metres from us running.

We knew immediately it was her and recognised him from previous tabloid stories."Business director Claire said that Nicole and Thom ran for about a mile near the golf course before turning back and passing her again.The glamorous couple then worked up a sweat by doing an exercise circuit for about 20 minutes before taking a dip in the sea.Thom's parents, Sally and Brian, live in Portugal, and Nicole flew out to meet them for the first time in June last year.X Factor judge Nicole met Thom on the celebrity special of the reality show in 2019 when he auditioned as part of boyband Try Star alongside fellow sportsmen Ben Foden and Levi Davis.Since lockdown restrictions hit the UK last March, the loved-up pair have enjoyed holidays in Hawaii, St Lucia, Malibu and Turks & Caicos.Video taken June 6 2021 at 14:22pm.