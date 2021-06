Brad Makes Burgers

It's Alive with Brad Leone is back for episode 84 and the first entry in a special 4-part series from Brad's own backyard.

This week he's firing up the grill for burger time and bubba - you better believe Brad’s got his own blend to bring to the banquet.

That was a lot of B-words.

Not "B-words" as in a swears or anything.

“The B Word.” You know what?

Watch the video.