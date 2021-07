Blake Shelton Still ‘Blown Away' To Collaborate With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is still "blown away" to collaborate with his now-fiancée Gwen Stefani after nearly six years and four duets together.

In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the "Voice" coach looks back on the early days of his professional and romantic relationship with Stefani and says he "feels like a kid on Christmas morning" performing with her.