Family searches for answers

VACCINATION EFFORTS--STATEWIDE WE STILL HAVE NOTREACHED PRESIDENT BIDEN'S GOALFOR VACCINATION.RIGHT NOW WE HAVE ABOUT 46PERCENT OF THE POPULATIONFULLY VACCINATED.

THAT NUMBERHAS INCREASED A LITTLE OVERTEN PERCENT IN THE PAST MONTH.THE GOAL SET BY THE BIDENADMINISTRATION IS 70 PERCENTDOSED BY EARLY JULY.

BUT WE DOHAVE ABOUT 56 PERCENT OF THEPOPULATION WITH AT LEAST ONEDOSE.

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL TOALMOST EIGHT AND HALF MILLINODOSES ADMINISTERED.THERE'S GROWGIN BACKLASHAGAINST COMPANIES REQUIRINGTHEIR EMPLOYEES TO GETVACCINATED.NAT SOUND NASTY VOICEMAIL:"WAKE THE F-- UP.

I HOPE YOURBUSINESS TANKS." THIS WAS AVOICEMAIL RECEIVED BY ARESTAURTAN IN SALT LAKE CITY-- AFTER IT DECIDED TO ACCEPTVACCINATED PATRONS ONLY.

ANDIN HOUSTON-- NURSES AND OTHERSTAFFERS ARE PROESTING A NEWHOUSTON METHODIST HOSPITALMANDATE.

IT STATES EVERYEMPLOYEE MUST BE VACCINATED.IF NOT, THEY FACE GETTINGSUSPENDED AND THN FEIRED.

MORETHAN ONE- HUNDRED EMPLOYEESARE SUING THE HOSPITAL OVERTHE NEW POLICY.JENNIFER BRIDGES / NURSE,PLAINTIFF IN LAWSUIT AGAINST:"EVERYBODY ACROSS THE NATIONIS GOING TO BE FORCED TO ETGTHINGS IN TOTHEIR BODY THATTHEY DON'T WANT.

AND THAT'SNOT RIGHT." ---BUTTED--- DR.MARC BOOM/PRES.

& CEO, HOUSTONMETHODIST HOSPAITL "THESE AREREMARKABLY SAFE.

WE'RE NOTMAKING ANYBODY TAKE THEVACCINE.

WHAT WE'RE SAYING ISTHAT IN ORDER TO CARE FOR OURPATIENTS ANDO WRK AT OURINSTITUTIONS