Malad House Collapse: Four-storey house collapsed on another structure, 11 dead | Oneindia News

At least 11 people, including eight children, died after a four-storey house collapsed on another structure in the Malwani area of Malad West in Mumbai.

Seven others were seriously injured and have been admitted to BDBA Municipal General Hospital.

#MaladHouseCollapse #Malwani #MumbaiRains