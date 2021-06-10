Covid-19: India reports 6,148 deaths in 24 hours after Bihar's revised death toll| Oneindia News

The death toll due to Covid-19 in India saw a massive jump on Thursday after the Bihar health department revised the toll in the state to more than 9,000.

At least 11 people, including eight children, died after a four-storey house collapsed on another structure in the Malwani area of Malad West in Mumbai.

Incessant rain continued to batter Mumbai on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an 'orange' alert for the city for the next three days.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed an FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader, Nabam Tuki, for alleged nepotism and corruption.

