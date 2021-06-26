Covid 19: India reports 48,698 new cases, average daily deaths below 1000 | Oneindia News

India reported 51,667 covid cases 1329 debts in the last 24 hours.

So 3,93,310 people have succumbed to the virus.

As per reporst, India's avg daily death toll has fallen below 1000 after 71 days.

