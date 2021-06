Covid-19: India reports 46,148 new cases and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reported 46,148 new Covid-19 cases and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is for the first time in over two and half months that the death toll has come below the 1,000-mark.

European Union excluded Serum Institue of India manufactured Covishield from the list of anti-Covid-19 vaccines that are eligible to avail their 'Green Pass'.

