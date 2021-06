Covid-19: Russia battles third wave, Delta variant behind spike | Oneindia News

Russia is sounding the alarm over a new wave of Coronavirus infections with 90% of cases being attributed to the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

In Moscow authorities recorded 144 deaths in 24 hours — the highest figure since the pandemic.

DW's Juri Retscheto reports.

