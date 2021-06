Covid-19: India reports 62,224 new cases and 2,542 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reports 62,224 new cases today.

The daily tally remains below one lakh for the third consecutive day.

As per the health ministry, 2,542 fatalities are reported in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 1,07,628 discharges in the same period and currently, its active caseload stands at 8,65,432.

