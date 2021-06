Covid-19: India reports 42,640 new cases and 1,167 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India recorded under 50,000 new Covid cases in 91 days, with 42,640 new cases.

While 1,167 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

The record low cases were reported on a day when India vaccinated a record 86.16 lakh people.

