The Historic Bristol Home opens the doors for a massive liquidation sale

Charmaine Then with Edna Louise Household Estate & Liquidation says "This is a very large sale, there over eighteen rooms for people to go into and look into."

TREASURES.

THIS MORNING-- MIKERANDALL LOOKS AT ONE OFBUFFALO'S OLDEST HOMES -- ANDGIVES US A FIRST LOOK AT THETREASURES GOING ON SALE TODATHIS BIG OLD VICTORIANSTRUCTURE WAS MOST RECENTLY ANASSISTED LIVING FACILTY.

"ITSTARTED IN 1868 IT WAS CALLEDTHE HOME OF THE FRIENDLESS"BOB GAUGAHN ASSIST.ADMISTRATOR AT BRISTOL VILLAGE... KNOWS THE HISTORY HERE..."THIS PROPERTY WAS PURCHASE IN1884, MODIFIED AND WE HAVE HADIT EVER SINCE." CHARMAINE THENKNOWS ABOUT ALL OF THECONTENTS OF THE HOME.... "THEYWOULD PUT RECORDS ON THEVICTROLA AND THEY WOULD DANCEIN HERE.

THERE'S JUST LOTS OFHISTORY." EVERYTHINGUPSTAIRS....AND EVERYTHING INTHE BASEMENT... "I WANT TOSHOW YOU THIS BECAUSE THIS ISREALLY COOL" THAT'S BECAUSECHARMAINE -WHO HEADS UP EDNALOUISE ESTATE & HOUSEHOLDLIQUIDATIONS- "LOOK AT THECAMEO AND THE FEATURES THAT'SDEFINATELY 1800'S" HAS SPENTTHE LAST TWO WEEKS...CHECKIN GOUT AND PUTTING PRICE TAGS ONEVERYTHING... "THIS IS A VERYLARGE SALE, THERE OVEREIGHTEEN ROOMS FOR PEOPLE TOGO INTO AND LOOK INTO." THERESA LOT OF STUFFHERE...FURNITURE ,COLLECTABLES...A ND"EVERYTHINGS FOR SALE MIKEEVERYTHING" AND EVERYWHERE YOUTURN...MORE STUFF "THIS ISJUST ONE SIDE OF THEBASEMENT...PEOP LE ARE GOINGTO LIKE COMING IN HERE ANDDIGGING-" CHARMAINE SAYS SHE'SBEEN DOING THIS KIND OF WORKSINCE 1996- AND NEVER GETSTIRED OF IT... "I HAVE ALWAYSBEEN A HISTORY BUFF-I'VEALWAYS LOVED ANTIQUES." WHENSERIOUS BUYERS AND LOOKY LOUSCOME THROUGH OVER THE NEXTTHREE DAYS..

"NAT" CHARMAINE THINKS THEY'LL GET A KICK OUT ALL THE THINGS HERE... "THE SALE STARTS THURSDAY AND EVERYTHING MUST GO...INCLUDING THESE HAIR DRYERS-WHO COULDN'T USE ONE OF THESE HUH..." THERE IS A LOT OF HISTORY HERE AT 1500 MAIN STREET...CHARMAINE SAYS SOME OF HER FAVORITE ITEMS ARE ALL THE PAINTINGS..."A LOT OF THESE PORTRAITS WERE DONE BY THE RESIDENTS HERE...THEY REALLY SPEAK VOLUMES WHEN YOU LOOK INTO THE EYES OF THE PORTRAITS." AND WHILE THERE IS NO DECISION YET ABOUT WHAT WILL BECOME OF THIS LARGE HOME....BUT THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF TRAFFIC HERE THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY."THERE'S A LOT OF GOOD STUFF HERE AND REASONABLY PRICED."IN BUFFALO MIKE RANDALL 7EW

