Trans woman shares 'horrible' TSA experience, discusses why proper training is so importan

A trans woman shared their "horrible" experience going through airport security on TikTok.Rosalynne Montoya identifies as a non-binary transgender woman.In March, they were traveling to visit their boyfriend when they experienced an embarrassing back-and-forth with a TSA agent.Unfortunately, the scanner at TSA checkpoints only has two settings, one for male and one for female."Looking at me, you know, I look like a woman and I am a woman," Montoya explained."But, going through the scanner, I always have an 'anomaly' between my legs that sets off the alarm".The agent's solution was to have Montoya be rescanned as a man, "and then my boobs set off the scanner," they continued."I felt dysphoric and disrespected," they told BuzzFeed News in an interview."The TSA security machines should account for trans and non-binary people"."And the agents should understand that misgendering me and outing me as a trans person in public could be potentially dangerous"."Gender is not relevant for flight safety," a commenter agreed.

"They can do better and should"