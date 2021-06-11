Indian man claims to have developed 'magnetic power' after taking COVID-19 vaccine

A 71-year-old man in Nashik, Maharashtra, is claiming that he developed "magnetic powers" after taking his second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Arvind Sonar is seen placing metal spoons, kitchen utensils and coins on his body.

Local health officials have stated that this incident has no connection with the second dose of the vaccine the man received.

This footage was filmed on June 11.