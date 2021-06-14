Indian man claims his skin has become magnetic after taking COVID-19 vaccine

A rickshaw driver from east India claims to have developed a strange case of magnetism allowing metal objects to stick to his body.

Rajendra Mohapatra, an auto-rickshaw driver from Balasore district, Odisha, can be seen with his family members sticking metal objects including spoons, keys, nails on his body to everybody’s astonishment.

Mohapatra had taken the first dose of a vaccine for COVID-19 on April 26.

Though by now he should have taken the second dose, he is yet to do so.

Local health officials have stated that this incident has no connection with the vaccine the man received.