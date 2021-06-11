Red-robed protesters and pink boat seen at Extinction Rebellion's G-7 summit demonstration

A group of red-robed protesters and a pink boat were spotted at Extinction Rebellion's G-7 summit demonstration on Friday afternoon (June 11).

The protesters dressed in red were seen slowly strolling through the streets of St Ives, Cornwall, before coming face-to-face with police officers.

Hundreds more climate activists marched across the beach banging drums and waving flags.

A pink boat brandishing an Extinction Rebellion logo was also sailed into the bay where seven world leaders will discuss current affairs.