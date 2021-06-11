US Image Abroad Has Improved Since Biden Took Office, Polls Indicate

According to Associated Press, Pew Research Center surveys were conducted in 16 countries.

Over 6 in 10 people polled expressed confidence in Biden to “do the right thing” pertaining to world affairs.

On June 9, Biden arrived in Britain on his first overseas trip as president.

Biden reportedly hopes to re-establish the United States’ global standing.

While also reinforcing partnerships with key European allies.

According to Associated Press, international ratings of the U.S. had declined during Donald Trump’s presidency.

In partner nations like France and Germany, that rating has grown as much as 30 percent since last year.

In 2020, favorable opinions of the U.S. also reached or neared low points in the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan