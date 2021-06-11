Fire In The Hold: Blaze Engulfs Ship In Dry Dock

This raging fire on board a ship in a dry dock at a Brazilian marina could not be brought under control even after 10 separate fire trucks were sent to douse the flames.Authorities are yet to confirm what led to the large boat catching fire in the Marina Asturias in the Guaruja municipality on the south coast of Sao Paulo in Brazil at around 2 pm yesterday (8th June).In the footage, captured by local emergency services, firefighters can be seen struggling to control the blaze ripping through the ship.Local news site Giro Marilia reports that initially five fire trucks were sent to the scene to try and subdue the flames but failed and as a result, five more were quickly sent.The local fire services posted a clip of their personnel fighting the fire on Twitter with the caption: "We have ten units trying to contain the fire in Guaruja."Netizens reacted to the footage expressing their shock at how long the fire had been burning for and wished the firefighters well.It is not clear if the ship is still burning as the fire department has not released an update since last night when the boat was still engulfed in flames.The authorities have stated that so far no casualties have been caused by the fire and now they are waiting for forensic teams to start their investigation into what caused it.Guaruja, BrazilJune 8Multiple sources