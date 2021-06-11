Mark Zuckerberg Plans to Continue Working Remotely

Offices may be starting to open up again, but Mark Zuckerberg plans to stay at home.

According to ‘The Wall Street Journal,’ the Facebook CEO sent a memo to employees disclosing his plan to work remotely for at least half of the next year.

.

I've found that working remotely has given me more space for long-term thinking and helped me spend more time with my family, Mark Zuckerberg, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

As a result, he's felt “happier” and “more productive at work.” .

Facebook is extending the opportunity to work remotely to staff at all levels.

Roughly 600,000 employees, including those in entry-level roles, can seek permission to work from home as long as their positions can accommodate it.

.

The company plans to open most of its offices in the United States at half capacity in September.

Facebook plans to fully open U.S. offices in October.