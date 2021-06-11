Gov. Polis announces second winner of $1 million vaccine drawing

Colorado is giving away five $1 million cash prizes to residents who've received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
On Friday, Gov.
Polis announced the second winner of the drawing known as the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing.
Colorado is giving away five $1 million cash prizes to residents who've received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
On Friday, Gov.
Polis announced the second winner of the drawing known as the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing.
Stephanie Ward was announced today as the second person to win one million dollars from the Colorado COVID vaccine lottery.