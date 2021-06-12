Skip to main content
Series of intense lightning strikes litter Kentucky skies

A severe thunderstorm moved into central parts of Kentucky on Friday, June 11.

A video posted on social media shows the intense lightning strikes in Richmond.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @KyWeatherWeenie.

