Series of intense lightning strikes litter Kentucky skies

A severe thunderstorm moved into central parts of Kentucky on Friday, June 11.
A video posted on social media shows the intense lightning strikes in Richmond.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @KyWeatherWeenie.