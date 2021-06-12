Dozens rally after GRPD hires new chief of staff

Dozens protest GRPD's decision to hire Karianne Thomas as the department's new chief of staff.

KALAMAZOO POLICE CHIEF KARIANNETHOMAS.

THIS EVENING, DOZENSRALLIEDAND MARCH OPPOSING TAHTDECISION.OUR LAUREN EDWARDS WAS THERE FORIT ALL.EVER SINCE GRPD HIRE KARIANNETHOMAS ACTIVISTS TELL ME THEY'VEBEEN UPSET .

THEY SAY SHE'S NOTFIT FOR THE JO B.

SO THEY'REGETTING THEIR MESSAGE OUT LOUDAND CLEARNo Justice, no peace .

Nojustice no peaceDOZENS TAKE THE STREETS .PROTESTING GRPD'S HIRING OFFORMER KALAMAZOO POLICECHIEF KARIANNE THOMAS This iswhat democracy sounds like Showme what demcoracy sounds likeThis is what democracy soundslikePROTESTERS MARCHED DOWN BREONNATAYLOR WAY AND ENDED ATGRPD HEADQUARTERS .

THEY SAYTHOMAS IS UNFIT TO BE GRPD'SFIRST EVER CHIEF OF STAFFDONNIE, JUSTICE FOR BLACK LIVESWhen you come down here and youstand in the light, and you wishto fish for other people and beapart of something bigger thanyou.

The negativity is goin gtotry and comedown on you.JUSTICE FOR BLACK LIVES, WHOORGANIZED THE EVENT, SAYTHOMAS MISHANDLED THE KALAMAZOOPROTEST IN MARCH 2020 WHENPOLICE USED TEARGAS ONTHE PROTESTERS .

AND THEN NAUGUST, POLICE DID NOT INTERVENEWHEN FIGHTS BKROE OUT DURING THEPROUD BOYS RALLY .

HER CONTRACTWAS TERMINATED A MONTH LATERALY, JUSTICE FOR BLACK LIVES Wehave been out here for almost ayear straight.

A year trsaight,every weekhave been out here demandingthat theGrad Rapids policde epartmentgives usour money andpu ts it into ourcommunity, sowe can benefit from it.SINCE THOMAS WAS HIRED IN EARLYJUNE, FOX 17 HAS DICOSVERED THATSHE CONTINUES TO RECEIVESEVERANCE PAY FROM KALAMAZOO ANDWILL MAKE MORE THAN 100-THOUSAND DOLLARS ANNUALLY FROMG-R-P-D .

Defund the poiclechantTHE MARCH AND RALLY LASTED FOR AWHILE ON FRIDAY EVENIN .G BUTNOT EVERYONE WHO ATTENDED AGREEDWITH THEIR MESSAGEBUT SAY HONEST CONVERSATIONS ARENEEDED IN ORDER TO MOVEFORWARD ANDREW TUINSTRA, ARMY /ARMY RESERVESIf you can't talk with thepeople that ar eangry orsupposed to be on the oppositeside of the aisle and haveconversationswith them, you can never winBUT THE ACTIVISTS SAY THE WINFORTHEM NOW, WOULD BE TO LET THOMASGO BEFORE SHE BEGINSNo justice no peace, no justice,no peaceTHOMAS BEGINS WITH RGPD ON JUNE28TH.

ACTIVISTS SAY IFTHEY ODN'T SEE ANY CHANGES MOREDEMONSTRATIONS ARE TO COMELIVE IN GRAND RAPIDS, LAURENEDWARDS, FOX 17 NEWS