Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, June 13, 2021

Top 20 Biggest Lip Sync Fails Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 21:07s 0 shares 1 views
Top 20 Biggest Lip Sync Fails Ever
Top 20 Biggest Lip Sync Fails Ever

These cringeworthy music fails are shocking.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst times singers and musicians were caught not performing their songs live.

These cringeworthy music fails are shocking.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst times singers and musicians were caught not performing their songs live.

Our countdown includes Cher, Beyoncé, 50 Cent, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and more!

Explore