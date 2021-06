Video: Scattered showers, thunderstorms on tap for Massachusetts to start work week

ARE WATCHING FOR ANY SEVEREWEATHER.THIS IS THE AREA MOST LIKELY TOSEE SOME SEVERE THUNDERSTORMSTOMORROW.THE GREATEST RISK WILL BESOHWUTESTERN NEW ENGLAND.AS WE GET CLOSETOR UR O AREA,SOME HEAVY DOWNPOURS.SCATTERED SHOWERS AND MAY ARUMBLE OF THUNDER FOR TOMORROW.BRIEF BUT HEAVY DOWNPOURS A AREPOSSIBILITY BUT IT IS NOT AWASHOUT OF A DAY.A DOWNPOUR.IT WILL MOVE THROUGH.MAYBE NOT MUCH SUNESH BUT ITWILL NOT BE RAINING FOR THEWHOLDAE Y.THE FIRST BOUT OF RAIN DOES NOTGET HERE UNTIL THE MORNING.THIS IS THEAP OF 9:00 A.M.WE WILL SETTLE THINGS DOWN ALITTLE BIT LATE MORNING IN TERMSOF THUNDER.KIND OF QUIET IN THE AFTERNOON.THE OCCASIALON DOWNPOUR.AS WE HAD FOR LATE TOMORROWNIGHT IONT TUESDAY, ANOTHERROUND OF THUNDERSTORMS COMINGTHROUGH HERE ONCE AGAIN.YOU GET E THIDEA.TWO DAYS OF UNSETTLED WEATHERDAN I’M BEHIND IT, IT WILL CLEAROUT.WE WILL SEE WESTERNMASSACHUSETTS GETTING SOMESHOWERS CLOSE TO DAWN.TOMORROW, BRIEF, HEAVY DOWNPOURSA POSSIBILITY.ISOLATED THUNDER.IT WILL COME INWO BATCHES, THEMORNING AND LATE IN THE D.68-74 DEGREES TOMORROW.IT IS NOT BAD FOA BEACH DAYBUT DO KEEP AN TOWARDS THE SKY.ANYTIME YOU AR THUNDER, YOUWANT TO GO INDOORSND A WAIT 30MINUTES AFTER THE LAST RUMBLE OFTHUNDER IT TO MAKE SURE YOU ARESAFE.IER WEATHER IS HEADING OURWAY.SENVE DAYS -- IMPACT WEATHERDAYS FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY.HOLD OUT FOR WEDNESDAYND ATHURSDAY.TEMPERATURES IN THE 70’S ANDVERY COMFORTABLE HUMIDITY.IT WILL GEMORET MUGGY TOWARDSTHE END OF THE WEEK.BUT IN THE MEANTIME, KEEP AN EYETO