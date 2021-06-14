UK homeowner buzzing after swarm of up to 10,000 bees removed from bush

Local beekeeper Geoff Stratford was called to assist in relocating the hive to a safer place.

A swarm of up to 10,000 bees were removed from a bush outside a home in Stapleford, UK.

A swarm of up to 10,000 bees were removed from a bush outside a home in Stapleford, UK.

Local beekeeper Geoff Stratford was called to assist in relocating the hive to a safer place.

Footage from June 14 shows Stratford using a wicker basket in an attempt to capture the queen bee.

The beekeeper told the filmer that the warm weather had likely played a part in the unusual sight for this time of year as wet and cold weather between April and May delayed the bees from forming a hive.

Stratford will take the bees to his farm where he will create a new hive for them.

Despite the cameraman only wearing shorts and a T-shirt, no one was stung and the bees remained non-aggresive.