VETERAN AND NEWIBERIA RESIDENTS CELEBRATING HIS97TH BIRTHDAY TODAY THE REVERENDBURNELL ROBERTSON WAS PRESENTEDWITH A KEY TO THE CITY AND ASPECIAL PROCLAMATION FROM PARISHPRESIDENT LARRY RICHARD FOR 35YEARS.ROBERTSON WAS A PASTOR AND FOR10 YEARS HE COMMUTED FROM NEWORLEANS TO NEW IBERIA EVERYWEEKEND UNTIL FINALLY DECIDINGTO CALL