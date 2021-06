Sucheta Dalal trends on Twitter for ‘crashing’ Adani stocks| Adani shares fall| Oneindia News

Business journalist Sucheta Dalal was trending this morning after Twitter users attributed a sharp drop in shares of Adani group of companies to a tweet by her, hinting at scandal involving possible rigging in favour of stock prices of a group of companies.

Dalal didn’t name any company in her tweet.

#SuchetaDalal #Adani #Scam2021