Southwest Airlines ‘system error’ causes nationwide flight interruptions

Southwest Airlines experienced a system error on June 14, and it has interrupted flights to take off nationwide, as was the scene in Phoenix International Airport in Arizona on Monday evening.

Southwest Airlines experienced a system error on June 14, and it has interrupted flights to take off nationwide, as was the scene in Phoenix International Airport in Arizona on Monday evening.

According to a report, the system which went down was due to provide weather information before planes took off.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @matt_holland026.