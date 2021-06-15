Southwest Airlines experienced a system error on June 14, and it has interrupted flights to take off nationwide, as was the scene in Phoenix International Airport in Arizona on Monday evening.
Southwest Airlines ‘system error’ causes nationwide flight interruptions
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:31s 0 shares 3 views
Southwest Airlines experienced a system error on June 14, and it has interrupted flights to take off nationwide, as was the scene in Phoenix International Airport in Arizona on Monday evening.
According to a report, the system which went down was due to provide weather information before planes took off.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @matt_holland026.