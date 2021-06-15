Skip to main content
Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Goat spotted walking with hind legs in the air in South Africa

This goat was spotted walking around with its hind legs in the air.

Footage from January 2019 shows the animal moving around with just two of its legs planted on the ground in Cape Town.

Explore