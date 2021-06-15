Lord Hall ‘deeply sorry’ to William over Panorama interview scandal

Former BBC director-general Lord Tony Hall has said he is “deeply sorry” to the Duke of Cambridge for the “hurt” caused by the Panorama interview scandal involving Diana, Princess of Wales.Lord Hall, who was managing director of news and current affairs at the time of the interview, has come under fire for the internal investigation he headed into how Martin Bashir landed the world exclusive.Appearing before MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, he denied there had been a “BBC cover-up”.