Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Girl scouts have millions of unsold cookies

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:28s 0 shares 1 views
Girl scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Girl scouts have millions of unsold cookies

The girl scouts have 15 million unsold boxes of cookies.

The organization says the pandemic made it tough to sell cookies in person.

CHILDREN SHOULD NOT EAT THEBUGS.IF YOU’RE NOT INTERESTEDIN THOSE -- MAYBE GO FOR SOMEGIRL SCOUT COOKIES!THE GIRL SCOUTS HAVE 15MILLION UN-SOLD BOXES OFCOOKIES.THE ORGANIZATION SAYS THEPANDEMIC MADE IT TOUGH TO SELLCOOKIES IN PERSON.THEY TYPICALLY SELL MORETHAN -2- HUNDRED MILLION EACHYEAR.BUT THEY HAVENT REVEALED HOWMANY WERE SOLD THIS YEAR.THE ORGANIZATION IS NOWTRYING TO SELL OR DONATE

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage